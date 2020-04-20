Roy McLoughlin: This will end
'The light at the end of the tunnel'
No Virus Anymore Day (NoVAD): How it came about and why it is so important
The coronavirus crisis has changed our lives beyond recognition and is causing health and economic havoc which will have a long-lasting legacy in a way that none of us could have imagined. The analogy of ‘war' has been used by politicians and commentators around the globe, which led me to start thinking inwardly to our protection industry. World War II was the most devastating conflict that history had delivered, but it did, as we all know, finish, and this was celebrated by the naming of a...
More on Individual Protection
Peter Le Beau: There is a way forward
‘I am delighted to see the creation of the NoVAD campaign’
PDG, AMI and IPTF issue guide to saving protection policies
During COVID-19
Is protection technology moving with the times?
Suzanne Clarkson explores how insurtech is keeping up with market trends
OneFamily to assess claims using alternative evidence
Due to COVID-19
Which life insurers are offering COVID-19 financial help?
As of 16 April