Naomi Thompson: Balancing productivity and employee wellbeing

During lockdown

Naomi Thompson, head of organisational development, Benenden Health
Supporting a culture of positive morale and promoting mental health wellbeing whilst remote working

As employees across sectors are now working from home throughout the nation, businesses and management are faced by a new challenge - how do we balance productivity and business performance with the wellbeing of employees? With workers facing new challenges of their own - whether caring commitments, financial concerns or pressures on mental health - this can be a daunting time for employers and employees alike. So how can businesses and colleagues work together to adapt to and embrace this...

