Alan Lakey: Avoiding cancellations during COVID-19
’Navigating the pandemic'
CIExpert director explores the arguments advisers can use when facing with client cancellations
When confronted with a crisis people often react emotionally rather than logically. With both employment and income under duress it is understandable that many will look at outgoings to see where savings can be made - and insurances are an obvious target. Logic should dictate that, at a time when people are dying in their thousands, an in-force life assurance plan has a greater perceived value than at any other time. However logic often goes scampering out door when a crisis occurs and advisers...
More on Adviser / Broking
Sesame opens free health and wellbeing support to advisers
During COVID-19 pandemic
Lockdown - a protection distributor's perspective
'We must not act as fast-buck profiteers'
Ian Sawyer: The consequences of cancelling policies
Amid COVID-19
Back to Top