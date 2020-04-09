Alan Lakey: Avoiding cancellations during COVID-19

CIExpert director explores the arguments advisers can use when facing with client cancellations

When confronted with a crisis people often react emotionally rather than logically. With both employment and income under duress it is understandable that many will look at outgoings to see where savings can be made - and insurances are an obvious target. Logic should dictate that, at a time when people are dying in their thousands, an in-force life assurance plan has a greater perceived value than at any other time. However logic often goes scampering out door when a crisis occurs and advisers...