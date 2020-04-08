Phil Jeynes: Despite this turmoil, I am optimistic

Reflecting on recent tragedy and social upheaval, Phil Jeynes remains proud of the protection industry

It is very hard, in the middle of a crisis when people are losing their jobs, freedoms and lives, to speak about positive outcomes. Over the weekend the coronavirus came very close to home for me, as I learned of the hospitalisation of a football teammate and, worse, the untimely death of a long standing industry colleague; both relatively young men, with families not dissimilar to my own. From a professional point of view, my world has become a continual parade of conference and video calls...