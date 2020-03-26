Alan Lakey: What will COVID-19 mean for protection advisers?
Re-broking options
Some technical guidance to help protection advisers navigate the coronavirus crisis
The short-term future for advisers and the rest of us is unknown. Those that try and predict it are of course merely guessing and some of us will assume the worst whilst others try and find methods of surviving the current travails. Some will see the fall in markets as an opportunity to invest at bargain prices, others may focus on obvious growth areas such as equity release and mortgage rate switching. What will protection advisers focus on? The virus will make more consumers think about their...
