Ed Watling: Why employee wellbeing is vital during coronavirus crisis
Working from home not just about IT
Working from home is a different ballgame for office-based employees, writes Ed Watling
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, there is a growing feeling that we are moving into uncharted waters. We are all learning new vocabulary to describe the processes relating to the virus and how we as a population deal with it: ‘social distancing', ‘delay phase', ‘self-isolation'. As part of the measures to help delay the spread of the virus, many companies will be looking at the potential for employees to work from home (WFH). One of the advantages of the 21st century is the fact that...
More on Employee Benefits
Adam Saville: Out of every crisis comes opportunity
Five things to cling onto
The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in pictures
At 99 City Road, London
How businesses can manage flexible working at scale
During the coronavirus outbreak and beyond
Editor's View from the Desk: #1 - 'Reaching out' as we enter a new stage in the coronavirus crisis
Doing all we can to support readers
How to look after our wellbeing during coronavirus
Some tips to navigating the ‘worst public health crisis for a generation’