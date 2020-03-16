Editor's View from the Desk: #1 - 'Reaching out' as we enter a new stage in the coronavirus crisis

A new blog series from the Incisive Media editors to help readers navigate the COVID-19 crisis

It is the starting phrase of an email that usually strikes terror into the heart of any right thinking person, but 'reaching out' digitally to our readers seems to be the right thing to do in today's bewildering times. So welcome to our new regular blog called 'View from the Desk' which will offer insights from myself, the other editors at Incisive Media and external guest editors on the key issues for ourselves and our markets as we all try to navigate what could be some very tough times ahead....