Editor's View from the Desk: #1 - 'Reaching out' as we enter a new stage in the coronavirus crisis
Doing all we can to support readers
A new blog series from the Incisive Media editors to help readers navigate the COVID-19 crisis
It is the starting phrase of an email that usually strikes terror into the heart of any right thinking person, but 'reaching out' digitally to our readers seems to be the right thing to do in today's bewildering times. So welcome to our new regular blog called 'View from the Desk' which will offer insights from myself, the other editors at Incisive Media and external guest editors on the key issues for ourselves and our markets as we all try to navigate what could be some very tough times ahead....
More on Employee Benefits
How businesses can manage flexible working at scale
During the coronavirus outbreak and beyond
How to look after our wellbeing during coronavirus
Some tips to navigating the ‘worst public health crisis for a generation’
Quarter of new mums don't return to same employer
Attracting & Engaging Women Returning to the Workforce report
MHFA England launches 'whole self' campaign
Ahead of COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
'Adopt three-step worker support plan' to combat coronavirus
Howden tells employers