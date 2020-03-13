Gregor Sked: How will diabetes affect my life insurance?

Gregor Sked describes what it is like living with diabetes and how life cover is available

Since 2010, I've been included in the growing number of people living with diabetes in the UK, a serious and lifelong condition which now affects one in 15 of the UK population. And just like the 4.7 million people living with the condition in the UK, I've had to follow a twice yearly ritual of getting an HbA1c test taken. Thankfully, the results from my first test last year showed my management of the condition had improved. What is an HbA1c? I like to look at the HbA1c check (also known...