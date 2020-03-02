Getting to the root cause of poor client mental health
'A good adviser will probe deeper'
Richard Campo reflects on the real connections between client finances and their mental health
Being a financial adviser, but more specially, a career mortgage broker, you really do get a unique window into people's worlds. There is a very famous quote from Peter Drucker, the management guru that goes: "Tell me what you value and I might believe you, but show me your bank statement, and I'll show you what you really value." Very few people share contents of their bank statements, or indeed credit files, with anyone, including spouses or partners! Yet as advisers, we get sight into that...
More on Adviser / Broking
How IP is poised to protect the rental market
New lease of life?
Tom Baigrie handed first ever Barnard Award
At Scottish Widows recognition event
Sourcing life insurance for people with heart conditions
At the end of National Heart Month
Openwork CEO replaced after 10 years at firm
Philip Howell named as new boss
How the industry is meeting the needs of the gig economy
Protection for the masses?