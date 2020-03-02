Getting to the root cause of poor client mental health

Richard Campo reflects on the real connections between client finances and their mental health

Being a financial adviser, but more specially, a career mortgage broker, you really do get a unique window into people's worlds. There is a very famous quote from Peter Drucker, the management guru that goes: "Tell me what you value and I might believe you, but show me your bank statement, and I'll show you what you really value." Very few people share contents of their bank statements, or indeed credit files, with anyone, including spouses or partners! Yet as advisers, we get sight into that...