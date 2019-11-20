Seven key considerations for managing multi-generational workers

The demographic revolution will bring both challenges and opportunities, writes author Steve Butler

Over the last few years, employers have had to navigate a revolution in technology that has transformed the workplace. Now they are facing a demographic revolution which is going to have a major impact on their future business.

The Office for National Statistics[i] projects that more than 24% of people living in the UK will be aged 65 or older by 2042, up from 18% in 2016.

Fewer young people will be entering the workforce in the next couple of decades - and retaining and engaging them in a competitive market, whilst also managing the needs of an ageing workforce will be challenging.

Soon it will be normal to have five different generations of employees working in one company

Soon it will be normal to have five different generations of employees working in one company. Managing these generations effectively may require changes to the way organisations recruit, evaluate performance, and remunerate staff, as well as the training and benefits offered and even the working hours considered standard.

Different generations have different skills, assets and attitudes towards work. To reap the benefits of intergenerational working, getting the right balance will mean making some compromises so that everyone can feel included.

Understanding people as individuals and rewarding and supporting them accordingly is the first step to bringing them together as seamless, motivated, high-functioning intergenerational teams.

Here are seven key considerations for employers for managing a multi-generational workforce...

1. Age diversity is a strength

Having a mixed-age workforce makes for a more successful business and employers must work towards creating an age-diverse culture that embraces this. Communicate to employees the benefits of working in a multi-generational environment, even though people may work in different ways. To make this happen, create working practices that accommodate people from different backgrounds and with different outlooks.

2. Life's not just about work

From the employees' perspective, it's all about work-life balance; this is especially so for younger employees, but increasingly also for older workers who might want to reduce their hours to pursue hobbies or simply to take a step back and spend more time with family and friends. There are many things companies can do to make their organisation more attractive for a generation of people who work to live rather than live to work and it's not just about the salary.

3. Be flexible

People of all ages want (and often need) to accommodate other pressures and activities in their lives. Offering greater flexibility around the working week will enable organisations to create a level playing field across the generations. They could offer part-time working, flexi-hours or working from home for part of the week. Offering sabbaticals for long-serving workers is another option.

4. There's no ‘one size fits all'

Everyone is an individual, with different personal needs and aspirations. Understanding intergenerational differences is vital if employers want to offer tailored employee benefits that will engage their workforce. A ‘one size fits all' approach to employee benefits is no longer appropriate. Employers should ask themselves what they want their future workplace demographic to look like and build a rewards and benefits package that will work for them.

5. Don't assume

To recruit the best people employers must not make assumptions about who can bring something special to the business. Age should never be a barrier - at either end of the spectrum - and neither should work gaps or experience in different spheres undertaken by prospective employees.

6. Keep communicating with employees

Key to creating a cohesive multi-generational workforce is communicating to employees what the business is doing, listening to them and gathering feedback. This is best achieved by using different communication channels and adapting messages to suit different age groups.

7. Give employees the opportunities to learn

Give employees the chance to constantly learn, grow and develop new skills. It's likely that some jobs in the future may become obsolete, but businesses will want to retain loyal and talented staff.

Conclusion

The demographic revolution will bring both challenges and opportunities. Businesses must work out how they can enable people of all ages to complement each other's skills and assets, whilst ironing out generational differences in attitudes, priorities and approaches to work. Those who do will gain a serious competitive edge by recruiting and retaining talented people who can meet and exceed the needs of their clients and customers.

Steve Butler, CEO of Punter Southall Aspire, has written extensively on the ageing workforce in his blog. He has also written a book called ‘Manage the Gap: Achieving success with intergenerational teams,' which was published in October to share best practice with other companies. It is available from Amazon and Waterstones for £14.99