Protecting the gig economy

To unlock the potentially huge and virtually untapped gig economy for insurers and advisers, various structural challenges need to be overcome, writes Chris Samuel

The rise of the gig economy is likely to be a key issue in the general election campaign, with each party trying to outdo each other with promises to give workers access to rights and protections. What's becoming increasingly clear is that while gig working often offers freedom to work when and where you want, this flexibility comes at a price - namely the gig economy protection gap.

The gig economy has doubled since 2016 and now accounts for 4.7 million workers according to University of Hertfordshire and TUC-supported research published earlier this year[i]. This is a potentially huge and virtually untapped market for insurers and advisers. However, there are various structural challenges that need to be overcome first.

One of the main challenges is that there is little distinction between gig workers and the self-employed. From an insurance point of view, the two groups are often lumped together and treated the same, but the reality is that they have different protection needs.

Gig working has exploded due to the boom in digital platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo. According to the University of Hertfordshire research, the majority of gig workers don't do this kind of work fulltime, but use it to supplement other forms of income. Also, many people use a variety of these platforms and often only sporadically. Of those who use them intensively, nearly two thirds (60%) are aged between 16-34.

It's clear that these new working patterns demand new ways of thinking about protection insurance. Because the gig economy is a flexible and short-term model of work, it doesn't provide the benefits and protections that come with traditional full-time employment, such as life and health insurance, paid sick days and annual leave entitlement.

Protection needs

But, what do gig workers need from an insurer? Their main requirement is immediacy. Gig workers want very flexible, short-term coverage and they may not be willing to pay annual insurance premiums for the time they're not working.

New insurtech entrants with their data-driven platforms and lack of legacy systems are currently best place to tap into this market. Companies like motor insurance disruptor Zego are using artificial intelligence algorithms that circumvent the traditional underwriting processes to price risk through flexible monthly or pay-as-you-go subscription models. However, while there have been successes in the motor insurance and public liability insurance sectors, providing these type of short-term solutions for the protection market remains challenging due to the relative inflexibility of the available products and systems. This is compounded by the lack of access and perceived need within these types of consumers - irrespective of their woefully low financial resilience.

It may be that partnerships between insurers and the platforms themselves are the future. In 2018, Uber partnered with Axa to launch its Partner Protection benefits package, which provides its drivers with a range of benefits including medical cover and sick pay. Deliveroo has also partnered with specialist bike insurer Bikmo to offer its cycle couriers free insurance to protect them and their earnings if they are involved in an accident.

Adviser opportunities

So, what about the self-employed? According to government statistics, there were 5.4 million microbusinesses (up to nine employees) in the UK in 2018, accounting for 96% of all firms[ii]. Many of these are self-employed ‘one-man bands' who, like gig workers, will not be entitled to employee benefits like statutory sick pay, critical illness or life insurance.

However, there the similarity with gig workers ends. Unlike gig workers, the self-employed tend to only work with one employer for a contracted period of time. Their customer journey and intent-based moments are more structured, often incorporating the setting up of a limited company or appointing an accountant, the development of a business website, the use of accounting software and the filing of tax returns.

This more formalised approach and increased job longevity, as well as a usually higher earning potential, gives advisers a greater opportunity to discuss protection and help self-employed workers understand the benefits of protecting their income or their loved ones if the worst should happen. And there is a real need to do so, with just 4% of self-employed workers having income protection insurance and four in 10 mistakenly believing they're not eligible for it according to 2017 research by LV=[iii].

While gig workers and the self-employed are both underserved by the protection industry, their requirements and the ways they use protection products are different. Once providers and advisers understand this and adapt their products and technology accordingly, they will find growing and relatively untapped markets that in many ways need protection the most.

Chris Samuel is account director at iPipeline