Martin Werth: Most of our customers are vulnerable

FCA guidance consultation on vulnerable customers could transform the protection market, writes UnderwriteMe CEO

The feedback on the paper Guidance for Firms on the Fair Treatment of Vulnerable Customers closed exactly a year after the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) became law, both of which extend a long list of regulatory obligations that put a customer's best interests and personal circumstances at the heart of the protection market.

A vulnerable customer is defined as 'someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care'. Factors that make customers vulnerable include health conditions, major life events, low financial resilience and low financial capability, which together account for half of UK adults.

In protection, most of our customers are vulnerable in one way or another. Some have an imperfect lifestyle, family or medical backstory, many are unsure of the types or amounts of cover they need and almost all are unfamiliar with our application questions and anxious that an inadvertent non-disclosure could void their cover.

Access

UnderwriteMe's distribution partners create over 3,000 applications per day. Our data shows that more than two-thirds of distributor customers say "yes" to at least one application question and one-third make a disclosure that results in their application being either rated at point of sale or referred.

The average reading age of UK adults is just nine, yet a typical protection application requires a reading age of 25.

The FCA's paper is a timely call to action to challenge and transform the buying experience.

We need to consider the whole end-to-end process to identify and remove all unnecessary barriers and breaks in both process and communications. We should examine this detail through the lens of a vulnerable customer.

If we can deliver a great buying experience for vulnerable customers, we will deliver a fabulous one for everyone else. And the simpler and faster the buying process, the more attractive it is for advisers to sell, which means we grow the market.

This is also the first anniversary of the IDD, which put an increased emphasis on personal considerations and making use of readily available customer information.

Efficiency

Advisers are expected to understand their customer's health and lifestyle and to make a recommendation based on a 'fair and personal analysis of the market'. Invariably this means contacting a sufficiently large number of insurers to obtain relevant terms and then, following a recommendation, should the price change, to consider alternative options. This wholly manual process can add significant time and cost to supporting vulnerable customers.

Technology that can deliver a single, simple and easy-to-understand ‘click and buy' process to compare multiple insurers' fully underwritten terms allows advisers to check a customer's health condition or lifestyle before applying. Advisers could use this call to action to consider how new technology can transform existing manual processes by removing unnecessary sales breaks, delays and leakage.

The future

The protection market has huge growth potential and is an excellent new business opportunity for advisers. The level of profitability and customer experience can be transformed by optimising the buying process.

IDD already expects a personal recommendation based on a 'fair and personal' analysis of the market. The FCA's challenge is to make the outcome for vulnerable customers at least as good as for other customers.

This is a wake-up call to review how new technology can transform existing manual processes. By improving the buying experience of vulnerable customers, we will build stronger, more efficient and loyal customer-focused businesses and transform the protection market.

Martin Werth is CEO of UnderwriteMe