What private medical insurance does not cover
'Old guard problem-solvers like PMI are only part of the solution'
Bruce Eaton explores how a 'lego brick approach' to healthcare could allow more flexibility
If you can afford it or get lucky with your employee benefits scheme, full healthcare coverage in the UK seems pretty simple. Use the NHS for your day-to-day life—GP visits, health check-ups, the odd filling or two, plus any emergencies or accidents that your PMI (private medical insurance) scheme won't cover—and PMI to cover the situations which the NHS can't. PMI allows for faster treatment from medical experts (so you can skip those long NHS waiting times), more choice in both doctors and...
More on PMI
Harley Street to offer brain stimulation treatment
Via London clinics
Google or their doctor... who do people trust more?
More than half go to GP
This Can Happen: Get 10% ticket discount
Official media partner
Bupa Health Clinics to provide menopause training for GPs
To upskill a fifth of GPs
Watch highlights from COVER Excellence Awards 2019
The Brewery, London
Back to Top