Government return to work scheme expansion announced

The UK Government has announced the expansion of its WorkWell scheme, with the goal of helping 250,000 more people with health conditions return to work.
The WorkWell scheme seeks to connect people struggling with their health with local services. It also looks to help disabled people and those with health conditions move from welfare into work, according to the Government's announcement. The project was initially piloted with the goal of helping 25,000 people, it will now access £259 million in funding over the next three years to help 250,000 people. Pilot figures showed that of the 25,000 who accessed the service, 48% reported mental illness as their main barrier to employment. Pat McFadden, secretary of state for work and pensio...
