Broadstone appoints Bill Pedersen as NED

Independent consultancy Broadstone has appointed Bill Pedersen as non-executive director to deepen its insurance and actuarial capabilities.
Pedersen has worked at Milliman - an international consulting and actuarial firm specialising in life insurance and financial services, healthcare and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance - for 35 years. During this time, he was chief financial officer for 20 years and spent the last five years as the firm's first chief operating officer prior to his retirement in 2020. In the role, Pedersen was responsible for all financial reporting alongside the review of practice results, as well as partnering with practise leaders and profit centre managers to evaluate and execu...
