FCA takes aim at bereavement and PoA policies

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released guidance for retail banks in dealing with vulnerable customers, highlighting bereavement and power of attorney (PoA) as key areas for improvement.
As part of the regulator's ongoing focus on vulnerable customers, it examined the policies, customer needs, outcomes and customer journeys that banks provide to bereaved customers. It highlighted several positive points for the sector, including clear customer policies and procedures; evidence of firms proactively identifying vulnerability; analysis of customer behaviours; and dedicated bereavement teams. It did however say that there were numerous areas for improvement for retail banks. The improvement areas included: customers having to repeat information when speaking to differe...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.