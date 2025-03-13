MorganAsh launches customer vulnerability workshops

Response to FCA review

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has launched a series of workshops of vulnerable customers.

The provider said that its offering includes workshops covering: an introduction to customer vulnerability; a gap analysis of a firm's Consumer Duty board report; and vulnerable customer journey mapping. Vulnerable customers is a key consideration for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator released a statement which showed, whilst many firms have taken positive action in this area, many lacked tailored training and understanding. The regulator said that 74% of vulnerable customers who told their firm about their circumstances said staff asked the right questions, 57% sai...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Starmer scraps NHS England

Mental health tops employee demands

More on Regulation

Starmer scraps NHS England
Regulation

Starmer scraps NHS England

Aiming to bring NHS “into democratic control”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 March 2025 • 3 min read
MorganAsh launches customer vulnerability workshops
Regulation

MorganAsh launches customer vulnerability workshops

Response to FCA review

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 March 2025 • 1 min read
Industry reacts: FCA statement on vulnerable customers
Regulation

Industry reacts: FCA statement on vulnerable customers

Protection’s part to play

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 March 2025 • 3 min read