MorganAsh launches customer vulnerability workshops

The provider said that its offering includes workshops covering: an introduction to customer vulnerability; a gap analysis of a firm's Consumer Duty board report; and vulnerable customer journey mapping. Vulnerable customers is a key consideration for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator released a statement which showed, whilst many firms have taken positive action in this area, many lacked tailored training and understanding. The regulator said that 74% of vulnerable customers who told their firm about their circumstances said staff asked the right questions, 57% sai...