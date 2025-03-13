MorganAsh launches customer vulnerability workshops

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has launched a series of workshops of vulnerable customers.
The provider said that its offering includes workshops covering: an introduction to customer vulnerability; a gap analysis of a firm's Consumer Duty board report; and vulnerable customer journey mapping. Vulnerable customers is a key consideration for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator released a statement which showed, whilst many firms have taken positive action in this area, many lacked tailored training and understanding. The regulator said that 74% of vulnerable customers who told their firm about their circumstances said staff asked the right questions, 57% sai...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.