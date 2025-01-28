How cancer impacts lifestyle: AXA Health

70% worried about cancer returning

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research by AXA Health has found lifestyle changes for cancer survivors as they have a new outlook on life following their illness.

The provider surveyed 500 adults diagnosed with cancer, finding that 44% were increasingly likely to seek help from others to deal with "tricky challenges" than they were prior to their diagnosis, while 7% less inclined to do so now. Around 70% were worried about the possibility of cancer returning. Most respondents noted that it was important to rely on others through their journey, with family (73%), medical professionals (56%) and friends (46%) representing those they relied on the most. Those most impacted by the cancer diagnosis were partners (56%), friends (32%) and mothers (31%...

