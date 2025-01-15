Statutory miscarriage bereavement leave report

The report stated that a period of paid leave should be available for those who experience a pre-24-week pregnancy loss. The report aimed to table amendments to the Government's Employment Rights Bill announced in 2024. The proposed law would be in line with existing provisions for a loss post-24 weeks. The report itself noted that impacts pre and post the 24-week mark were similar, but there is no statutory acknowledgment for the grief people feel during a pre-24-week loss and the impact on their working lives. The report outlines that one in five pregnancies end before the 24 week m...