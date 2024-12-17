Little change in economic inactivity: ONS

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed little improvement in economic activity, while employment rates have held steady.
According to the ONS' latest labour market overview report, the UK economic inactivity rate for people aged 16-64 was estimated at 21.7% in August to October 2024. This compared to the previous quarter where economic inactivity rates were at 21.8% in June to August 2024 and 20.9% this time last year. Separate research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) warned that economic inactivity due to sickness could hit 4.3 million by the end of this parliament, up from the current 2.8m if trends in low growth and productivity continue. For young adults, a surge in mental healt...
