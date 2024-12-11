COVER Protection and Health Summit North 2025 returns

The conference seeks to inform advisers about upcoming regulation as well as instil best practice for working with clients and growing the market. Key sessions include: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Market Study Underwriting Challenges: navigating a shrinking market for CI Cover Mental health: how to have sensitive conversations Can a loaded premium offering exist in a Consumer Duty world? To view the full programme, click here. Earlier this week, the FCA announced its focus areas for Consumer Duty, which it will be driving towards before the end of the financial...