Uptake drops for NHS health checks

Broadstone analysed the latest data by the Department for Health Improvement and Disparities, finding that 36% of those offered an NHS health check in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024/25 ended up attending their appointment. This compares to a 43% uptake in the same period in 2019/20. During the latest period, the NHS offered a record 973,846 health checks to adults aged 40-74 to step up its preventative health programme. This is a 31% increase from Q2 2019/20 when 742,000 invitations were offered. However, 347,837 of those invited for a health check in Q2 2024/25 had attended the appo...