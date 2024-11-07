Gen Z men reaching out for mental health support

According to a survey of 1,000 UK men aged 16 and over, the likelihood of talking about mental health reduced slightly with age, but younger men were more open to sharing their problems as they have grown up with mental health being more openly discussed, Aviva said. Younger generations demonstrated a willingness to engage in online environments as 17% of Gen Z males would talk to chat forums or online groups about their mental health. This compared to an average of 11% across all age groups. Dr Doug Wright, medical director, Aviva UK Health, said: "Over the past few years, much work ...