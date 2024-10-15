"Poor health is detracting from growth": Dame Carol Black

The event, which took place at the ABI's head office in London, kicked off with Rebecca Ward, assistant director, head of protection and health, ABI, speaking about the importance of mental health as well as partnerships to reduce the healthcare gap. Black took to the stage to discuss the state of the nation for workplace health, she spoke about the link between health and productivity becoming increasingly evident. She said: "There is clear evidence that poor health is detracting from growth and wellbeing. People in work are getting sicker, this impacts their productivity and how likely...