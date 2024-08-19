Scottish Widows has found that 56% have of private renters in the UK have no form of financial protection in place despite one third needing to take extended time off work.
The provider surveyed 4,043 UK adults, including 1,000 self-employed workers and 1,000 private renters - those who rent private housing as their main residence. According to the research, the average period that people have taken off due to illness or injury was nearly five months. However, separate research from Scottish Widows earlier this year found that 9% of people could last one month if they were to financially support themselves and their households if they were unable to work for an extended period. There are approximately 15.8 million people privately renting in the UK, acco...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.