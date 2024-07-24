ASA bans misleading Benenden Health adverts

Two complaints, relating to a TV advert and radio advert, were received by the ASA for misleading customers around restrictions or exclusions within Benenden's private healthcare plans. The TV advert from February 2024 showed a woman who said "Private healthcare? Me?", after which a voice-over replied "Yes Flo, at Benenden Health, everyone's welcome. No one's excluded". This was followed by on-screen text that stated: "From 1/4/24 fee increases to £15.59pppm. See T&Cs for limits & exclusions. Dependent on NHS waiting times. UK residents only. Affordable private healthcare for everyone...