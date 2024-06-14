Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

A survey of 2,000 adults found that six in 10 (58%) adults felt they should do more to protect their future self, with financial planning (46%) and emergency preparedness (24%) ranking as the second and third areas adults said they should focus on more. AXA noted there was a strong awareness when it came to future financial plans, with 49% of respondents stating that they have a blueprint to achieve their long-term goals, compared to 9% who do not have one and do not plan to create one in the future. However, 59% said the best laid plans often don't work out and believed their aspirat...