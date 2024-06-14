Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

“Strong” awareness of future financial plans

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Over half of UK adults (56%) have said that despite their best efforts, they should focus more on health and wellness to protect their future self, research by AXA UK has found.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that six in 10 (58%) adults felt they should do more to protect their future self, with financial planning (46%) and emergency preparedness (24%) ranking as the second and third areas adults said they should focus on more. AXA noted there was a strong awareness when it came to future financial plans, with 49% of respondents stating that they have a blueprint to achieve their long-term goals, compared to 9% who do not have one and do not plan to create one in the future. However, 59% said the best laid plans often don't work out and believed their aspirat...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches AI underwriting solution

Labour pledge to cut NHS waiting times, train more GPs

More on Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA
Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

“Strong” awareness of future financial plans

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 June 2024 • 2 min read
Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact
Individual Protection

Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact

Over-55s struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 June 2024 • 2 min read
Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders
Individual Protection

Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders

22% had never thought about life insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read