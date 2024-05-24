Step-parents twice as likely to take out protection

Two million households across the UK are now made up of blended families, according to the Office for National Statistics, with people embracing different living situations and co-parenting with both former and current partners. L&G said that blended families face unique challenges when it comes to money as they try to balance complex arrangements and incomes that are sometimes stretched across multiple households. As such, research by the provider found that half of all blended families did not feel secure and were less likely to have savings set aside. One quarter (26%) of those ...