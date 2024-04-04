Two thirds of parents worry about financial security if diagnosed with critical illness

Two thirds (37%) of parents were worried about their own and their families’ financial security if they were to experience a major health problem or injury, according to LV=.
The LV= Reaching Resilience report, which surveyed 4,000 UK adults, found that parents were concerned about supporting their families if they were to experience a major health problem. Two in three parents were worried about the prospect of their child being seriously ill and 29% of parents with young children did not feel confident in their ability to cope financially if diagnosed with a critical illness. Specifically, 15% of parents would rely on loans/credit cards if unable to work for two months or more due to illness or injury. For parents with young children, 5% have had an i...
