Two thirds of parents worry about financial security if diagnosed with critical illness

The LV= Reaching Resilience report, which surveyed 4,000 UK adults, found that parents were concerned about supporting their families if they were to experience a major health problem. Two in three parents were worried about the prospect of their child being seriously ill and 29% of parents with young children did not feel confident in their ability to cope financially if diagnosed with a critical illness. Specifically, 15% of parents would rely on loans/credit cards if unable to work for two months or more due to illness or injury. For parents with young children, 5% have had an i...