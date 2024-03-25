LifeSearch adds protection access for car insurance broker

Protection advice specialist, LifeSearch, has announced a ‘test and learn’ partnership with car insurance broker, 1st Central, to explore ways of introducing protection products to the latter’s customers.
The partnership, initially running for 12 months, will offer life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection and private medical insurance to 1st Central's customers. LifeSearch will use its tech-led products and customer service, alongside 1st Central's digital proposition, to reframe the protection experience for customers, LifeSearch detailed. Customers will be able to access the protection services via the existing customer portal and targeted communications to raise awareness of these products. Ed Axon, chief growth officer, LifeSearch, said: "The UK protection gap i...
