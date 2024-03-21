IPTF announces 7 Advisers cohort

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced the cohort for its adviser focused campaign, 7 Advisers.
As a part of the campaign the seven advisers participating will be filmed in order to document the experiences of those on the front lines of the advice service. The new 7 Advisers are: Charlotte Rogers, Radcliffe IFA; Michelle Grant, LifeSearch; Nicola Huxley, Sphere Financial Services Ltd; Dylan Smith, Mortgage and Protection Surgery Ltd; Gregory Deer, Muvado; Chris Blyth, Protect365; and Mike Douglas, Ramsay & White Group. The series will highlight some of the challenges facing those selling income protection, but will also require the participants to represent IPTF at meetings, we...
