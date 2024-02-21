DWP launches Occupational Health Taskforce

The taskforce will produce a voluntary occupational health (OH) framework for businesses, which is expected this summer. It forms part of the government's drive to reduce inactivity levels and waiting list times. As part of the framework, the Occupational Health Taskforce will set out minimum levels of OH needed to stop sickness-related job losses, as well as helping businesses to better support employees returning to work after a period of ill-health. Dame Carol Black, an experienced health policy adviser, will head up the taskforce, which will urge businesses to tackle in-work sickn...