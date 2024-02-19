BIBA releases ESG policy

The British Insurance Brokers‘ Association (BIBA) released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for 2024. The policy focuses on the four pillars of environment, social, governance and sustainable insurance.
While the policies are designed to improve the association's own ESG credentials, it also looks to work with members to reduce carbon emissions in their activities. The policy itself has been designed to influence members, staff, contractors, suppliers, regulators and the wider insurance industry according to the association. Other key strategic environmental priorities include collaborating with members for a low carbon future, supporting green repairs and the circular economy, as well as delivering BIBA events and conferences with minimum environmental footprint. As for its strategi...
