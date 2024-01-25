Number of Mortgage Advice Bureau advisers falls 4%

Protection advisers showing growth

1 min read

The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has seen a 4% decrease in the number of advisers at year-end 2023, down from 2,254 this time last year to 2,158, according to its latest trading update.

While the overall number of advisers across the group has decreased, COVER understands that protection is largely untouched by this trend, with some areas showing growth. The overall number of advisers does include a MAB subsidiary, Auxilium, a specialist protection service provider. Auxilium offers support to directly authorised firms and small networks, with its protection panel including Aviva, Legal & General, LV=, AIG, The Exeter, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Zurich, Guardian and HSBC Life. Mark Graves, chief executive officer, Auxilium, said: "226 of the 2,158 advisers referre...

