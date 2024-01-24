Broadstone to set near-term emission reduction targets

Broadstone has begun reporting in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and has set near-term company-wide science-based emissions targets.
The employee benefits, pensions and investments consultancy announced it will begin reporting in line with the SBTi and has submitted company-wide targets on scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions for approval. As part of the firm's commitment, Broadstone will also advance its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials within its benefits business, having developed an ESG metric to enable employers to score their benefits packages against sustainability principles. The commitment comes after the consultancy was awarded a ‘Gold' rating for its customer experience and employee...
