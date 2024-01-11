Zurich launches suicide risk support for customers

Includes a responder checklist

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Zurich has launched a new toolkit to help corporate risk clients whose customer-facing staff may face a report of suicidal intent.

The toolkit, called Raise the Alarm, is available for Zurich Corporate Risk customers to use independently if their staff are faced with suicidal thoughts or intent by a customer or colleague. It provides information and advice in line with recognised professional bodies including mental health charities, medical specialists and the NHS. Raise the Alarm includes a responder checklist that prompts users to ask the right questions to help brief emergency services, or to follow up with additional support services if needed. Zurich said this will help responders to calmly and empathetical...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

More on Group Protection

Legal & General launches chief medical officer report
Group Protection

Legal & General launches chief medical officer report

"What does it mean to actually fill that protection gap?"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 January 2024 • 4 min read
Under 30s have higher levels of burnout, depression and fatigue
Group Protection

Under 30s have higher levels of burnout, depression and fatigue

Ill-health has costed the economy £138 billion per year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 January 2024 • 2 min read
Zurich launches eldercare service
Group Protection

Zurich launches eldercare service

Partnership with PodPlan

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 January 2024 • 2 min read