Zurich launches suicide risk support for customers

The toolkit, called Raise the Alarm, is available for Zurich Corporate Risk customers to use independently if their staff are faced with suicidal thoughts or intent by a customer or colleague. It provides information and advice in line with recognised professional bodies including mental health charities, medical specialists and the NHS. Raise the Alarm includes a responder checklist that prompts users to ask the right questions to help brief emergency services, or to follow up with additional support services if needed. Zurich said this will help responders to calmly and empathetical...