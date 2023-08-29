Health Assured joins GriD

Health Assured has joined GRiD in order to stay in touch with the latest group risk market development and "to contribute to group risk policy making."

As a member of GRiD, the provider will gain access to access to specialist information, such as insights into the current market and exclusive research findings, as well as opportunities for networking and training.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet, chief executive of Health Assured, commented: "The insights provided by GRiD will undoubtedly provide additional meaning and context to the support that Health Assured provides to our valued client base.

Paul White, chair of GRiD, added: "The sharing of expert knowledge and specialist information is a major part of the role and service provided by GRiD.

"We are delighted that Health Assured has joined us to benefit from, and add to, this valuable sharing of ideas and intelligence."