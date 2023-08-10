NHS England waiting list hits 7.6 million for hospital treatment

This is up from almost 7.5 million in May and marked an increase of 574,649 from the end of 2022, as over 100,000 patients joined the NHS waiting list in June 2023.

Overall, 383,083 people were waiting for more than one year to start hospital treatment.

Brett Hill, head of health and protection at independent consultancy Broadstone, commented: "Despite increasingly urgent political rhetoric, it is evident that the enormous challenges facing the NHS are going to get worse before they get better."

"This is no longer just a public health issue but a huge social and economic problem that the government must deal with. Employers are grappling with lower productivity, increased absenteeism and staff shortages as ill-health feeds into corporate performance," Hill said.

Meanwhile, the NHS announced an online ‘matching' platform today (10 August) that allows its staff to view and add available surgery slots in hospitals across the country, including independent sector capacity, to 'match' patients up for surgery and appointment slots.

Launched in an effort reduce the backlog caused by Covid-19, the system is mainly used for patients who have been waiting the longest.

The platform was initially introduced for patients needing a hospital admission, but it will now expand to include cancer, diagnostic checks, and outpatient appointments.

Since its launch in January, over 1,700 offers of support have been made with thousands of patients set to benefit as the platform grows, NHS England detailed.

The top three specialties to have benefited from so far is gynaecology, colorectal and trauma and orthopaedics.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: "Despite significant pressure on services, NHS staff have already made incredible progress against our elective recovery plan, and this smart new tool will help us to continue to reduce long waits for patients."

"Technology is already transforming the way we work in the NHS and we will continue to embrace the latest innovations, like this one, to deliver the best possible for care for patients," Pritchard added.