NHS England waiting list hits 7.6 million for hospital treatment

Online ‘matching’ platform launched to assign treatment

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
NHS England waiting list hits 7.6 million for hospital treatment

The number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England hit nearly 7.6 million for the first time at the end of June, according to NHS England.

This is up from almost 7.5 million in May and marked an increase of 574,649 from the end of 2022, as over 100,000 patients joined the NHS waiting list in June 2023.

Overall, 383,083 people were waiting for more than one year to start hospital treatment.

Brett Hill, head of health and protection at independent consultancy Broadstone, commented: "Despite increasingly urgent political rhetoric, it is evident that the enormous challenges facing the NHS are going to get worse before they get better."

"This is no longer just a public health issue but a huge social and economic problem that the government must deal with. Employers are grappling with lower productivity, increased absenteeism and staff shortages as ill-health feeds into corporate performance," Hill said.

Meanwhile, the NHS announced an online ‘matching' platform today (10 August) that allows its staff to view and add available surgery slots in hospitals across the country, including independent sector capacity, to 'match' patients up for surgery and appointment slots.

Launched in an effort reduce the backlog caused by Covid-19, the system is mainly used for patients who have been waiting the longest.

The platform was initially introduced for patients needing a hospital admission, but it will now expand to include cancer, diagnostic checks, and outpatient appointments.

Since its launch in January, over 1,700 offers of support have been made with thousands of patients set to benefit as the platform grows, NHS England detailed.

The top three specialties to have benefited from so far is gynaecology, colorectal and trauma and orthopaedics.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: "Despite significant pressure on services, NHS staff have already made incredible progress against our elective recovery plan, and this smart new tool will help us to continue to reduce long waits for patients."

"Technology is already transforming the way we work in the NHS and we will continue to embrace the latest innovations, like this one, to deliver the best possible for care for patients," Pritchard added.

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nuffield Health names two non-executive directors

Bupa agrees four-year contract with Ramsay Health Care

More on Individual Protection

Effective support for grieving people requires much more than bereavement counselling
Individual Protection

Effective support for grieving people requires much more than bereavement counselling

"Bereavement can impact people in many different ways"

Christine Husbands
clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Protection sales sluggish at Royal London despite spike in adviser interest
Individual Protection

Protection sales sluggish at Royal London despite spike in adviser interest

Consumer Duty thought to be spurring interest from new cohort of advisers

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 04 August 2023 • 1 min read
Government launches consultation on cold call ban for financial products
Individual Protection

Government launches consultation on cold call ban for financial products

Focussed on the role and risks of live electronic communications

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 August 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read