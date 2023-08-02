AIG Life health and wellbeing podcast features Emma Thomson as special guest

"We all like to think we’re superheroes but sadly, we’re not"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Julie Hughes-Edwards and Emma Thomson. Credit: AIG Life
AIG Life has welcomed Emma Thomson as its special guest for the second episode of its new monthly podcast series, OneChat, which was created to help advisers normalise conversations about wellbeing.

Each episode explores the health and wellbeing of special guests and how conversations can help to improve quality of life and encourage protection uptake among customers, AIG Life noted.

The second episode features Thomson, head of protection development at Sesame Bankhall Group and chair of the Women in Protection Network, where she discussed her personal health challenges and her experience with protection.

Just over four years ago, Thomson was diagnosed with breast cancer and successfully claimed on a critical illness (CI) policy through AIG, which she noted had a big impact in terms of relieving the financial burden that comes with a health diagnosis.

At the end of 2018, Thomson changed jobs and left the company she had been at for 18 years, meaning she lost her employee benefits at the time.

"I was going to lose the income protection and I was going to lose the private medical insurance that I had through work when I changed jobs. Thankfully I reviewed my own insurance and took that out," Thomson said.

Although she was would have been able to access the employee benefits at her new role after her six-month probation, this meant she would risk six months of having no cover.

"I got diagnosed with cancer in that six-month period so if hadn't taken out insurance myself I would have been in a worse financial situation," Thomson added.

She noted she lucky to not have to worry about finances due to the protection policies she had in place, as she was able to pay off some of her mortgage which helped reduce the financial burden of her situation and she was able to keep some of the money back for the future.

"I'm lucky that I work in this industry because actually a lot of people wouldn't have thought to do that. That's why speaking to an adviser and having that relationship with an adviser who's going to look after you going forward throughout the term of your policy is really important for consumers," Thomson said.

"What's a real shame is that so many consumers just don't understand what's on offer, they don't really understand the risks to themselves. We all like to think we're superheroes but sadly, we're not."

