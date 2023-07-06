Inuvi acquires Express Diagnostics

Express Diagnostics is a provider of remote diagnostic services, including Holter analysis and electrocardiogram (ECG) interpretation, to the NHS, the independent healthcare sector and the clinical trials industry. Services are delivered on-site, remotely, and direct to patients, Inuvi detailed.

Specialising in providing cardio-respiratory diagnostic services, audiology and health screening services, Express Diagnostics uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology as part of a hybrid solution in the delivery of its services.

Inuvi stated the acquisition strengthens its diagnostic services and sits alongside its existing health assessment and laboratory testing businesses.

Jonathan Benton, Inuvi chief executive, commented: "Express Diagnostics' expertise in offering easily accessible, high-quality cardiology and audiology services is a significant addition to the Inuvi Group, broadening the range of services we offer, and further establishing Inuvi as a leading provider of expert diagnostic services."

Last month, Inuvi entered into partnership with Bluezone Insurance as the laboratory blood testing partner for customers with Type 2 diabetes.