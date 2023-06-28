COVER launches first Insurtech Uncovered event

The protection and health insurance market has reached a fork in the road to future technology-based development, as other areas of the financial services world have been investing and implementing new technologies to improve processes and outcomes at far greater scale for over a decade.

Insurtech has become a focal point within the niche and general insurance sectors alike, with the potential to address a range of pain points, help build consumer trust, remove barriers to accessing cover, and further improve products, processes and services.

Insurtech Uncovered is a new event from COVER Magazine that addresses the key issues of how protection and health technology can benefit the market, both now and in the future, explain how this works in practice and showcase how technology ultimately impacts insurers, intermediaries, brokers, service providers and consumers.

A range of expert speakers, presenters and sponsors will delve into the detail of how the insurtech movement seeks to innovate in areas such as artificial intelligence and consumer data, wearable technologies, infrastructure, legacy technology and ecosystems, all in the wider context of how this can ultimately bring about better market and consumer outcomes.

Confirmed speakers so far include LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, Dunham McCarthy founder, Nicola McKenzie, and Heron Financial director, Matt Coulson. Further speakers and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.

