Bluezone partners with Inuvi on blood testing

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Insurtech Bluezone has named Inuvi as its laboratory blood testing partner for customers with Type 2 diabetes.

Under the partnership, Inuvi will provide finger-prick blood testing for customers taking out Bluezone's new term life insurance for Type 2 diabetes.

Bluezone recently announced the launch of its first life insurance proposition, designed specifically for consumers with Type 2 diabetes

Bluezone will use Inuvi's application programming interface (API) platform and laboratory testing services within its underwriting journey, the insurtech detailed.

Inuvi will send home testing kits to Bluezone customers following a successful online application, and blood samples will be sent to Inuvi's lab for testing.

Bluezone noted it will receive the results within 24 hours of receipt, which it will then use to assess a customer's application and form a final personalised quote.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Inuvi, commented: "For capillary sample blood testing to be recognised by an insurer and their reinsurance partner as a valid means of accurately assessing life insurance applications is further recognition of our expertise in this field."

David Packman, chief growth officer at Bluezone, said: "We were really impressed by [Inuvi's] innovative API driven platform that easily integrated into our tech stack and state of the art laboratory services. Accurate testing and fast turnaround times were another big factor for us when choosing Inuvi as our heath test partner."

