AIG Life launches health and wellbeing podcast series

Each episode explores the health and wellbeing of special guests and how conversations can help to improve quality of life, encouraging protection uptake among customers, AIG Life noted.

The debut episode features TV host Jonnie Irwin as a special guest where he discusses his cancer journey and its financial impact as he had no cover in place.

In 2020, Irwin was diagnosed with brain cancer and he was told he only has six months to live. After going public about his illness in 2022, Irwin revealed that he regrets not having secured critical illness (CI) cover despite discussing it with a financial adviser as he thought he could "better spend that money elsewhere" at the time.

Not having CI cover meant he had to keep his cancer quiet so he could work and earn money while undergoing treatment, Irwin noted in the episode.

"One of the reasons I came out and told people about my story…I want people to learn from my mistake. I didn't take critical illness insurance out and therefore I had to keep working. Without work, I've got no means of paying the bills," Irwin said.

"If I had taken the critical illness insurance out, that could've covered my outgoings and I probably could've told the world a lot sooner. I could've had two years of living a more open lifestyle. And I want people to learn from that mistake."

For advisers, he recommends humanising the importance of having insurance through sharing these stories and the consequences of not securing protection.

"Humanise [protection insurance]. Critical illness sounds very financial; that your mum and dad takes out," he said. "Make it more touchy feely and surely the security and the benefits will do the rest."

Camilla Hoskisson, head of marketing at AIG Life, commented: "Jonnie gets, as do we, that how we connect with people about wellbeing, and share our experiences, can have an impact. That's the purpose of the OneChat series. It's to help advisers normalise conversation with clients about their wellbeing. Sharing the podcast, as one of the storytelling tools they can use."