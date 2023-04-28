Only 17% of over 50s have life insurance to cover funeral costs

Meanwhile, one in 10 over 50s expect their loved ones to use proceeds from selling their house or assets from their estate after their passing to cover funeral costs, according to a survey of 2,000 over 50s.

Overall, 42% of respondents have a savings pot in place to cover these costs, although 38% said they can't afford to put money into savings.

One in five (20%) of those who haven't made any financial provision for their funeral costs said they don't want to think about it, and 17% who are unsure how their funeral costs will be covered have no savings in place to pay for this.

OneFamily noted this could be due to the cost of living crisis as one in five currently think about not having enough money to live on.

Matthew Ellis, sales and marketing director at OneFamily, said that nearly one quarter (24%) of respondents were worried about the future for the younger generations of their family, "yet so few have a firm plan in place to ensure that this inevitable cost is covered."

"They, understandably, don't want to think about their own mortality. But, in doing so, it will push the worry onto their loved ones when that day comes," he said.

"This is where a skilled adviser can be of great help, by offering reassurance and understanding the factors that enter into the decision-making process to buy life insurance after 50."