Only 17% of over 50s have life insurance to cover funeral costs

OneFamily research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Only 17% of over 50s have life insurance to cover funeral costs

Only 17% of over 50s have arranged for their funeral costs to be completely covered by a life insurance policy, research by OneFamily shows.

Meanwhile, one in 10 over 50s expect their loved ones to use proceeds from selling their house or assets from their estate after their passing to cover funeral costs, according to a survey of 2,000 over 50s.

Overall, 42% of respondents have a savings pot in place to cover these costs, although 38% said they can't afford to put money into savings.

One in five (20%) of those who haven't made any financial provision for their funeral costs said they don't want to think about it, and 17% who are unsure how their funeral costs will be covered have no savings in place to pay for this.

OneFamily noted this could be due to the cost of living crisis as one in five currently think about not having enough money to live on.

Matthew Ellis, sales and marketing director at OneFamily, said that nearly one quarter (24%) of respondents were worried about the future for the younger generations of their family, "yet so few have a firm plan in place to ensure that this inevitable cost is covered."

"They, understandably, don't want to think about their own mortality.  But, in doing so, it will push the worry onto their loved ones when that day comes," he said.

"This is where a skilled adviser can be of great help, by offering reassurance and understanding the factors that enter into the decision-making process to buy life insurance after 50."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

One in five workers forced to retire early due to ill health: Zurich

WiP Network Conference 2023: Engaging Gen Z customers with protection

More on Individual Protection

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: The Night in Pictures
Individual Protection

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: The Night in Pictures

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 28 April 2023 • 1 min read
Women in Protection Network
Individual Protection

WiP Network Conference 2023: Engaging Gen Z customers with protection

“Young people are not going to engage in protection unless we engage them”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 April 2023 • 3 min read
COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Winners gallery
Individual Protection

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Winners gallery

COVER
clock 27 April 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read