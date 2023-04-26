WiP Network Conference 2023: Tackling imposter syndrome

"As a woman who's climbing a career ladder, in what was certainly then a very a male dominated environment, and still is to some extent, I've had my fair share of exposure to imposter syndrome," Crossley told delegates.

Impostor syndrome, when an individual feels their achievements aren't real or that they don't deserve praise or success, can manifest in different ways and Crossley detailed that for her it's "those boundaries and niggling insecurities; feeling that they are not just quite good enough."

"These feelings can stem from childhood experiences, they can be societal pressures, or it could be that someone works in organisations which are highly competitive," she said.

Firstly, Crossley recommends that businesses provide regular feedback, rather than just performance review, either from a boss or peers: "Feedback needs to be normalised and not feared. We need to create an environment and culture in our organisations that has a regular dial feedback mechanism."

According to Crossley, imposter syndrome thrives on the unknown and planted words that are "made up nonsense in your head". However, feedback gets rid of that and brings "hard" and objective data to challenge that and keep anxiety under control.

"You mustn't allow constructive criticism to destroy us because none of us are perfect. I urge everybody to seek feedback and to give feedback more often, even when it's really uncomfortable. Too often, the side effects of impostor syndrome are to undervalue the things that we're really good at," she stated.

Secondly, she noted that businesses should show that everyone makes mistakes, no matter who they are, as confidence is sometimes "mistaken" for competence.

Crossley said it's easy to look at senior individuals and think they never make mistakes, however the power of acknowledging mistakes is "really empowering" and helps to reduce anxiety, particularly among junior team members.

Crossley also detailed that firms must offer a hand to those who are quiet: "There's an opportunity for conversations to see how you might help these individuals and how you can set up an environment where they feel better able to thrive," she said.

"Women and minority groups are particularly vulnerable to this and more likely to be to be quiet and therefore not seen in in meetings and so on. Giving people a hand up is really important."

Lastly, businesses should focus on putting inclusion at the heart of everything it does in order to ensure that everyone feels more comfortable and accepted in in the workplace.

"Inclusion is an essential tool in combating impostor syndrome. The whole definition of an imposter is someone who feels like they're not included or that they don't belong. People need to feel represented and respected in the workplace and know that difference is a good thing," Crossley explained.