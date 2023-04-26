WiP Network Conference 2023: How can leaders be empowering?

"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Women in Protection Network
Image:

Women in Protection Network

Opening the Women in Protection Network Conference 2023 (WiP), Maggie Alphonsi MBE shared her experiences of being empowered to achieve her career goals and how industry leaders can help team members to realise their potential.

Former rugby union player, Maggie Alphonsi, who represented England on 74 occasions, delivered the day's opening keynote address, exploring the importance of being "comfortable with being uncomfortable" and how leadership is about helping peers to either follow or exceed your footsteps.

Alphonsi told delegates that during her school years she was encouraged to start playing rugby by a PE teacher, who would focus on Alphonsi's strengths as opposed to her weaknesses.

"I was always told there's no such thing as weaknesses, and she brought me to lead with my strengths," she explained.

"Leaders, especially women, should talk more and be confident about our strengths, what makes us impressive, and don't be afraid to put that out there."

Speaking of being encouraged by her headteacher to raise money to represent Great Britain in touch rugby, rather than being given the funds directly, Alphonsi said her headteacher "picked the right tools to reel on my attention."

"That's really important for us in the industry as leaders, not just for us, but for those who work with us to help them as well. How do we empower them? How do we help them realise their strengths? Sometimes they don't know what their strengths are," she added.

Being an ambassador for the men's Rugby World Cup and the first former female player to commentate on men's rugby when she was signed up by ITV for the Rugby World Cup, Alphonsi noted that the experience taught her what "real leadership" is about: "It's about ensuring that we inspire and encourage as role models."

"Once we know what our purposes are, why we to want to be successful and start to understand other people's why, you can help them on their journey as well," Alphonsi detailed.

"As leaders, if you take that first step to be comfortable being uncomfortable, you encourage others to follow or exceed your footsteps. If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you; keep moving forward and putting yourself out there."

 

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

WiP Network Conference 2023: Tackling imposter syndrome

CIExpert adds L&G to Insights Zone dashboard

More on Individual Protection

Women in Protection Network
Individual Protection

WiP Network Conference 2023: Tackling imposter syndrome

“Feedback needs to be normalised and not feared”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
LV= pays out £127 million on individual claims in 2022
Individual Protection

LV= pays out £127 million on individual claims in 2022

95% of claims paid out

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Nine in 10 young adults struggling with mental health: Mind
Individual Protection

Nine in 10 young adults struggling with mental health: Mind

21% feel anxious all the time

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 April 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read