WiP Network Conference 2023: How can leaders be empowering?

Former rugby union player, Maggie Alphonsi, who represented England on 74 occasions, delivered the day's opening keynote address, exploring the importance of being "comfortable with being uncomfortable" and how leadership is about helping peers to either follow or exceed your footsteps.

Alphonsi told delegates that during her school years she was encouraged to start playing rugby by a PE teacher, who would focus on Alphonsi's strengths as opposed to her weaknesses.

"I was always told there's no such thing as weaknesses, and she brought me to lead with my strengths," she explained.

"Leaders, especially women, should talk more and be confident about our strengths, what makes us impressive, and don't be afraid to put that out there."

Speaking of being encouraged by her headteacher to raise money to represent Great Britain in touch rugby, rather than being given the funds directly, Alphonsi said her headteacher "picked the right tools to reel on my attention."

"That's really important for us in the industry as leaders, not just for us, but for those who work with us to help them as well. How do we empower them? How do we help them realise their strengths? Sometimes they don't know what their strengths are," she added.

Being an ambassador for the men's Rugby World Cup and the first former female player to commentate on men's rugby when she was signed up by ITV for the Rugby World Cup, Alphonsi noted that the experience taught her what "real leadership" is about: "It's about ensuring that we inspire and encourage as role models."

"Once we know what our purposes are, why we to want to be successful and start to understand other people's why, you can help them on their journey as well," Alphonsi detailed.

"As leaders, if you take that first step to be comfortable being uncomfortable, you encourage others to follow or exceed your footsteps. If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you; keep moving forward and putting yourself out there."