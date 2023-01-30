iptiQ enters distribution partnership with Candid

For UK life insurance products

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
iptiQ enters distribution partnership with Candid

Swiss Re's digital B2B2C insurance company, iptiQ, has signed a distribution partnership with insurance distributor Candid.

The partnership will offer "affordable and accessible" life insurance solutions to UK customers through a newly-launched digital-first offering, distributed through Candid's Polly and Tom brands.

The offering with iptiQ is "seamlessly integrated" into Candid's existing distribution platform, the companies stated. The partnership uses Candid's position in distributing life insurance products to UK customers and iptiQ's digital B2B2C insurance platform and underwriting capabilities.

Candid's Polly and Tom brands offer targeted life insurance solutions to mothers and fathers, respectively.

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Candid, commented: "Our mission at Candid is to disrupt the UK life insurance market, focusing on the customer, providing good solid advice, affordable pricing and simple to understand products.

"I am very proud and extremely excited to be launching our very own Polly and Tom life insurance and serious illness products, and I genuinely believe this to be the first step in a cycle of disruptive pivot towards a customer-first mindset in the life insurance market."

Andreas Schertzinger, regional market executive iptiQ EMEA, added: "This new partnership with Candid is a prime example of iptiQ's focused B2B2C approach, as we work closely with innovative businesses that share our vision to make insurance easier and therefore more accessible for a broader range of customers."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Simplyhealth rolls out rapid scanning service pilot

Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

More on Individual Protection

Government approves change to bereavement support rules
Individual Protection

Government approves change to bereavement support rules

Following a decade of campaigning

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
DeadHappy draws adviser ire over Harold Shipman advert [Updated]
Individual Protection

DeadHappy draws adviser ire over Harold Shipman advert [Updated]

Latest controversial media campaign

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 January 2023 • 3 min read
Absolute Military launches personal accident policy
Individual Protection

Absolute Military launches personal accident policy

With underwriting partners at Healix

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read