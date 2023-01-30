iptiQ enters distribution partnership with Candid

The partnership will offer "affordable and accessible" life insurance solutions to UK customers through a newly-launched digital-first offering, distributed through Candid's Polly and Tom brands.

The offering with iptiQ is "seamlessly integrated" into Candid's existing distribution platform, the companies stated. The partnership uses Candid's position in distributing life insurance products to UK customers and iptiQ's digital B2B2C insurance platform and underwriting capabilities.

Candid's Polly and Tom brands offer targeted life insurance solutions to mothers and fathers, respectively.

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Candid, commented: "Our mission at Candid is to disrupt the UK life insurance market, focusing on the customer, providing good solid advice, affordable pricing and simple to understand products.

"I am very proud and extremely excited to be launching our very own Polly and Tom life insurance and serious illness products, and I genuinely believe this to be the first step in a cycle of disruptive pivot towards a customer-first mindset in the life insurance market."

Andreas Schertzinger, regional market executive iptiQ EMEA, added: "This new partnership with Candid is a prime example of iptiQ's focused B2B2C approach, as we work closely with innovative businesses that share our vision to make insurance easier and therefore more accessible for a broader range of customers."