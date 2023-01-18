Two in three (64%) UK working adults are more worried about their financial wellbeing today than they were a year ago, a report from YuLife revealed.
According to the group life insurtech 40% of UK working adults cited the rise in the cost of living as the reason for their increased need for financial wellbeing support from an employer. Overall, 54% of HR professionals said the cost of living crisis has meant employers now offer more financial wellbeing support to staff than before. However, almost half (41%) of UK working adults stated their workplace does not have any policies and initiatives in place. YuLife's report is based on two surveys, carried out among 2,062 UK adults and 537 HR professionals by YouGov and HR Ninjas respe...
