Boomerang retirees head back to work to make ends meet

The ONS looked at people aged 50 to 65 years old who had left or lost their job since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and who would consider returning in the future.

It found the number of adults aged 50 to 59 years who were thinking about returning to work increased dramatically between February and August 2022, from 58% to 72%.

UK inflation rose to double digits and energy prices surged in this period, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Of those thinking about returning, the majority said they were struggling financially.

They were significantly less likely to be able to afford an unexpected but necessary expense (61%), or own their house outright (57%) than those not considering returning.

Financial motivations were also the biggest draw for a return to employment among people with a physical or mental health condition or illness.

Money (67%) was the most common reason they were considering going back to work, followed by working for social company or a job they would enjoy (46%), and to improve their mental health (42%)

Overall the cohort of those eyeing a return to work skewed younger. Six in ten were aged 50 to 59 years. This compared to 33% who were aged 50 to 59 years

Money was an important motivation to return for all age groups, but particularly for the younger group aged 50 to 54 years (69%), those who felt like they do not have the skills to get a job (68%) or who were paying off a loan or mortgage (68%).

Hargreaves Lansdown senior pensions and retirement analyst Helen Morrissey said the pandemic made many people examine their lifestyles, and some may have thought they had saved enough to leave a stressful job behind and retire.

She added: "The subsequent cost-of-living crisis has undermined this, with spiralling costs meaning many need to return to work to boost their retirement savings and supplement their day to day living costs."

Morrissey also pointed to "a real gap here that needs to be filled in terms of helping older workers re-skill and giving them the confidence to get back out into the workforce".

"Government has said it will focus on helping older workers get back into the workforce and this will be vital for those groups in the financial limbo of needing to return to the workforce but feeling they lack the skills to do so," she concluded.

Laura Miller is a freelance journalist



