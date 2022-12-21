Boomerang retirees head back to work to make ends meet

A look at retirees who have found themselves in 'financial limbo'

clock • 2 min read
Boomerang retirees head back to work to make ends meet

Over 50s who retired during the pandemic are eyeing a return to work in order to cover their cost of living, research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

The ONS looked at people aged 50 to 65 years old who had left or lost their job since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and who would consider returning in the future. 

It found the number of adults aged 50 to 59 years who were thinking about returning to work increased dramatically between February and August 2022, from 58% to 72%.

UK inflation rose to double digits and energy prices surged in this period, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Of those thinking about returning, the majority said they were struggling financially.

They were significantly less likely to be able to afford an unexpected but necessary expense (61%), or own their house outright (57%) than those not considering returning.

Financial motivations were also the biggest draw for a return to employment among people with a physical or mental health condition or illness.

Money (67%) was the most common reason they were considering going back to work, followed by working for social company or a job they would enjoy (46%), and to improve their mental health (42%)

Overall the cohort of those eyeing a return to work skewed younger. Six in ten were aged 50 to 59 years. This compared to 33% who were aged 50 to 59 years

Money was an important motivation to return for all age groups, but particularly for the younger group aged 50 to 54 years (69%), those who felt like they do not have the skills to get a job (68%) or who were paying off a loan or mortgage (68%).

Hargreaves Lansdown senior pensions and retirement analyst Helen Morrissey said the pandemic made many people examine their lifestyles, and some may have thought they had saved enough to leave a stressful job behind and retire. 

She added: "The subsequent cost-of-living crisis has undermined this, with spiralling costs meaning many need to return to work to boost their retirement savings and supplement their day to day living costs."

Morrissey also pointed to "a real gap here that needs to be filled in terms of helping older workers re-skill and giving them the confidence to get back out into the workforce". 

"Government has said it will focus on helping older workers get back into the workforce and this will be vital for those groups in the financial limbo of needing to return to the workforce but feeling they lack the skills to do so," she concluded.

Laura Miller is a freelance journalist

Topics

More on Cost of Living

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Cost of Living

Spring Budget set for 15 March

Accompanied by OBR forecast

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 December 2022 • 1 min read
Younger people missing key milestones
Cost of Living

Under-35s 'missing protection milestones' as cost of living bites

Research by Vitality

Laura Miller
clock 19 December 2022 • 2 min read
FCA details expectations for life insurers during cost of living crisis
Cost of Living

FCA details expectations for life insurers during cost of living crisis

Focus on arrears and cancellations

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 December 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 December 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

“When I first joined the protection industry, I just felt completely foundation-less”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 December 2022 • 6 min read
Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value
Service

Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value

"Customers can still be unsure of what support is available and relevant to them"

Christine Husbands
clock 15 December 2022 • 5 min read