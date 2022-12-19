Spring Budget set for 15 March

Accompanied by OBR forecast

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The next budget will be held on 15 March 2023, the Treasury has revealed.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirmed today (19 December) the Spring Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Hunt said  this forecast, along with the forecast prepared for the Autumn Statement last month, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce two forecasts every financial year.

The Autumn Statement was Hunt's first fiscal statement as chancellor, which came following previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget that rocked financial markets.

Next year's Spring Budget will allow Hunt to reassess the state of the energy market, as well as the effect of interest rate hikes made by the Bank of England.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Younger people missing key milestones
Under-35s 'missing protection milestones' as cost of living bites

FCA details expectations for life insurers during cost of living crisis
FCA details expectations for life insurers during cost of living crisis

Industry Voice: Protection is for Life, not just for Christmas
Industry Voice: Protection is for Life, not just for Christmas

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale
The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis
The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value
Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value

